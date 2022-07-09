Rob Phillips

After his brief appearance in season 8 of Below Deck, Rob explained that bad weather prevented him from being able to call into the virtual reunion.

“There was an attempt, hiding behind a palm tree with a satellite phone to call into the #belowdeck reunion,” he wrote via Instagram in a since-deleted post. “As we board up for the second cyclone of the season you already have to choose what side of town you’re on. Rivers are flooded, bridges are being shut and the network is up and down. The kids who have to cross rivers every day to get to school and the markets have been swimming across muddy rapids since the last Cyclone.”