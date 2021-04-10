Elizabeth Frankini

The Below Deck star was cut from the crew during a February 2021 episode in season 8. Francesca Rubi told Elizabeth that her work ethic was lacking, leading to her dismissal from the charter. “I think every charter I’ve really had to work and I’m continually putting energy and checking up on you and we’ve had numerous chats about this, but sleeping in the guest cabin was sort of, like, the final straw for me,” she said.

Elizabeth defended herself via Twitter after the episode aired, writing, “It was hard doing an intense job being filmed and has been difficult to watch my mistakes play out in front of millions, especially when there’s so much more going on that doesn’t make the final cut. It’s been a learning experience.”