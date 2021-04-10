Hannah Ferrier

Hannah was fired on season 5 of Below Deck Med after Malia White reported her for stashing Valium on board. During the August 2020 episode, Captain Sandy received a photo of Hannah’s drugs and a vape pen and promptly terminated her. The chief stewardess later said the Valium was for her anxiety.

“When I was watching it with [my boyfriend] Josh, he’s like, ‘Did you just yawn?’ I’m like, ‘I think I did.’ He’s like, ‘You just yawned in the middle of getting fired for drugs, Hannah,’” Hannah told Decider of her blasé onscreen reaction. “Yeah. I was like, you’re kind of boring me. Let’s go.”