Mila Kolomeitseva

The controversial chef was fired during a July 2019 episode of Below Deck Med. After many food-related mishaps on board the Sirocco during season 4, Captain Sandy told Mila that she had “passion” in the gally but her cooking wasn’t up to par. “I’m really sorry,” Sandy said after telling her she was done on the charter. The culinary pro then broke down in front of the cameras, saying it made her “feel awful.”