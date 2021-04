Shane Coopersmith

The deckhand was cut from the My Seanna charter during season 8 of Below Deck after not making enough progress in his role. “You’re a good guy, but sleeping in, taking naps in the middle of cleanup, and then this morning missing your alarm,” bosun Eddie Lucas said in a December 2020 episode. “It’s kind of the final straw.” Captain Lee admitted that Shane didn’t have time to catch up.