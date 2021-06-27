Adrienne’s Return

Former chief stew Adrienne Gang created a huge stir when she returned to season 2 of Below Deck, but this time as a friend of the guests. During her brief appearance on the show, she revealed the reason why Kat Held and Amy Johnson weren’t on good terms. That led to tension between the interior team throughout the rest of the season.

Amy opened up about how Adrienne’s comments pushed Kat to tell Kate her side of the story, dividing the group in the process.

“I wasn’t hurt by the things being said, I was able to shake that off. What bothered me was that they were being said to my chief stew, Kate, who I believed had a great working relationship with me and I thought of her as a leader,” Amy wrote in an interview with Bravo in September 2014. “When the two people you work with, one of whom is your boss, are in a room and negative things are being said about you, yes, it can be hurtful. But beyond that it is really unprofessional.”