Ashton’s Accident

After standing too close to the edge, a line wrapped itself up around Ashton’s ankle and he was dragged off the yacht. The former deckhand managed to survive because a Below Deck cameraman rushed to get the line loose and free Ashton.

The moment was difficult for Ashton to watch back as season 6 started to air.

“It could have been fatal, and I think that’s what makes it such a big deal. It could have easily gone the worst way possible,” Ashton told The Daily Dish in December 2018. “It was a serious thing, and it was hard to go through. But I’m glad it happened, and I hope that people can learn from it and make sure that they’re never in that situation.”