Caroline’s Departure

Caroline Bedol shocked many when she decided to quit halfway through season 6 amid claims of mistreatment.

“It was a huge surprise,” Kate told The Daily Dish in November 2018. “Like, not only am I gonna leave you midseason, put you in a tough place, I’m gonna make sure on my way out, I’m gonna do everything I can to give you a more difficult time when I’m gone by making the crew think you were a bad person.”

After giving her two day’s notice, Caroline ended up leaving the boat in tears and later claimed she was bullied by Kate and Josiah Carter. The former stew wasn’t invited to the reunion.