Francesca and Elizabeth’s Rollercoaster Relationship

Francesca Rubi struggled to lead Elizabeth Frankini after multiple major mistakes throughout season 8 of the reality show. After Elizabeth and deckhand James Hough slept together in a guest cabin without permission, the chief stew had enough.

Captain Lee explained why he made the ultimate decision to let Elizabeth go so close to the end of the season.

“We had exhausted every possibility and given her every opportunity to step up to the plate,” he said during the Below Deck After Show in February 2021. “Her job came secondary, and that’s not what I need. And I might’ve been a little late in pulling the trigger on that, because I think it affected the team overall.”

For the demoted third stew, getting fired was a horrible surprise that came from a lack of communication with her chief stew.

“It was shocking at the time. I was really upset. I hold a lot of pride in myself and in my intentions and in my actions. I thought I was working hard and doing a good job, but it never felt good enough for her,” Elizabeth said during Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February 2021.

She added: “I know my flaws, I guess, having had a thing with James, how that screwed stuff up, but I was so willing to move on if she just communicated with me. I just wish there was more communication with us, better communication, because I would have fixed anything she had a problem with.”