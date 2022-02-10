Heather Using the N-Word With Rayna

During a crew night out in season 8, Heather Chase received major backlash offscreen for using the n-word while talking to Rayna Lindsey. The chief stew issued an apology following the December 2021 episode, but the deckhand hinted that “things kinda get worse” further into the charter season.

“Something happens so bad that it becomes impossible to trust anyone. With time and the reunion, I hope we can unpack everything,” Rayna shared during an Instagram Story Q+A at the time, noting that she didn’t feel like she received support from Eddie or Captain Lee. “I battled a lot with trying not to get upset and give the ‘angry black woman’ narrative. I also thought she had said it again in the crew mess so I was like alright time to address this.”

The first officer, for his part, later responded that “in no way” would he “brush racism under the rug” after learning what happened.

“As time goes by, I do have conversations with Captain Lee about it. I did recommend to Captain Lee to fire Heather,” he said during a virtual YourEncore event in December 2021, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, adding that production didn’t show the full extent of his conversations with Rayna.

“I mean, I was told on numerous occasions to not talk about it and not bring it up anymore,” Eddie claimed. “It was actually a really good conversation that we were having. And it’s just gotten spun into something different.”

During the reunion special, which aired in February 2022, Rayna and Heather were able to walk away on good terms. Meanwhile, Rayna and Eddie raised eyebrows when the deckhand alleged that her superior tried to silence her issues while they were filming. Rayna claimed Eddie falsely accused her of saying a homophobic slur when she complained to him about Heather.

Eddie, for his part, noted that he didn’t recall the details of their conversation but was trying to point out to Rayna that she was also engaging in offensive behavior.

Host Andy Cohen stepped in to clarify that Bravo couldn’t confirm that Rayna said the word based on their footage from the season.