The Brü Crew

Season 7 of Below Deck received a lot of criticism for the way that all the men treated the women on the show.

But the misogynistic behavior escalated when Ashton unleashed his anger at Kate while drunk.

“I thought Ash was gonna punch her in the face. He’s punching the window and almost put a hole in the window and I’m like dude, chill out, it’s all good,” deckhand Tanner Sterback, who was in the van at the time, described the moment to Decider in December 2019.

While the physical aspect of the fight was intense, for Kate it was more about the bigger picture during the season.

“It became a very high school version of boys versus girls and I don’t know how to handle this because this is not something that happens on yachts. This is not adult behavior, this is not a game I know how to play nor do I want to play it,” she told Decider at the time.