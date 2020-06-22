Ben Higgins’ Season 20 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Jubilee Sharpe

Jubilee appeared on seasons 3 and 5 of Bachelor in Paradise but failed to find a love connection on the show.

The Army vet, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was booked in February 2020 for driving under the influence.

While Jubilee keeps her social media accounts private, she took to Instagram after fans were upset that The Bachelor: GOAT didn’t include her for a follow-up interview.

“That was ENTIRELY my own choosing. I declined the interview / camera appearance,” she wrote. “That being said, than you ALL for time and time again always being so good to me. … And my life update is that I’m good! I’m still here. Y’all know I just like to fly under the radar.”