Ben Higgins’ Season 20 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Olivia Caridi

After her stint on The Bachelor, Olivia was open about how the show affected her mental health. “It took me so long to get over the whole thing. I was messed up for a long time after that,” she said on an episode of her “Mouthing Off” podcast in 2018. “I was suicidal. I’ve had depression my entire life. When the show was airing, I was getting messages saying I should kill myself, and, you know, you’re not worthy of living. I really, truly felt bullied on the show.”

In addition to her podcast, Olivia started a new career with Delta post-Bachelor. While she confirmed in February 2020 that she was off the market, Olivia announced in June 2020 that she was single.