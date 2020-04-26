Movies Best ’90s Films to Revisit While Staying at Home: Where to Watch By Emily Longeretta April 26, 2020 Moviestore/Shutterstock 17 9 / 17 Casper Released in: 1995 Streaming on Hulu Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of ‘Misconduct,’ Requests Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce Papers Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Here's What To Drink To Get Through Quarantine! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News