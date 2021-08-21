Music Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox and More of the Best Celebrity Music Video Cameos Ever By Us Weekly Staff August 21, 2021 YouTube 37 33 / 37 Paul Mescal The Rolling Stones’ “Scarlet” (2020) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News