Blue Mountain State

The Spike series, which ran from 2010 to 2011, is about three freshmen who join Blue Mountain State’s football time and quickly learn that college is a whole different animal. The raunchy comedy, which starred Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Omari Newton and Chris Romano, pokes fun at the wild antics that some students take part in on campus, while honing in on the harsh side of college athletics.