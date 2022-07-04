Boy Meets World

The Disney Channel series saw Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) through all of his schooling, including when he went off to college during season 6 and 7. When Cory left home, he did so with some of his best friends, Shawn Hunter (Ryder Strong) and girlfriend Topanga (Danielle Fishel). His brother, Eric Matthews (Will Friedle), and his off-campus roommate Jack (Matthew Lawrence) rounded out the series, and made it feel like a whole new show. New love interest Angela Moore (Trina McGee) and Rachel McGuire (Matilda Ward) added another level to the longtime comedy, which ended in 2000.