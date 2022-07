Community

Community college got a facelift when the NBC comedy premiered in 2009 starring Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, the suspended lawyer who is forced to return school to move forward with his life. What Jeff doesn’t expect is the quirky characters that fill the halls of Greendale Community College, including Danny Pudi’s Abed Nadir and Donald Glover’s Troy Barnes. The comedy lasted six seasons, ending in 2015.