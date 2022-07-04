Dear White People

Netflix’s Dear White People shook up the traditional landscape of what it means to be a college-based series. After Samantha White (Logan Browning) arrives at a predominantly white Ivy League university, she must navigate forms of racial discrimination while making her voice heard on campus. She isn’t alone, however, with fellow Black students Tory Fairbanks (Brandon P Bell), Lionel Higgins (DeRon Horton) and Colandrea “Coco” Conners (Antoinette Robertson) all facing similar hardships. The hit show consisted of 40 episodes, running from 2017 to 2021.