Felicity

The WB drama is still one of the most beloved dramas centered on college life. Starring Russell as Felicity, the show ran from 1998 to 2002, and managed to make everyone who watched it feel seen. After Felicity follows her high school crush Ben (Speedman) to college, she must decide what she wants for her own life — and if Ben is the right one for her. Along the way, she falls for Noel (Foley) and realizes that her story is just as important as the men she loves.