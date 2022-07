Gilmore Girls

While Gilmore Girls began when Rory (Alexis Bledel) was in high school, her adventures at Yale during the later seasons showed a different side of her life. Whether it was dating the prominent Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) or trying to keep up with her course load, Rory’s time at the Ivy League school was very relatable — except for maybe her time galivanting with the Life and Death Brigade. The WB series wrapped in 2007 after seven seasons.