Greek

The ABC Family series embodied what it is like to rush a sorority or fraternity, following the lives of the Kappa Tau Gamma, Omega Chi Delta and Zeta Beta Zeta members throughout college. From 2007 to 2011, Scott Michael Foster, Spencer Grammer, Jake McDorman and Amber Stevens allowed viewers could escape to toga parties and rowdy pledge events and forget about the real world at the same time.