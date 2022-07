Grown-ish

Following the success of Black-ish, Shahidi branched off on her own to lead the coming-of-age series on Freeform, which premiered in 2018. Throughout the series, Zoey (Shahidi) must make grown up decisions while spreading her wings and hitting roadblocks along the way. Luckily, she finds solace with her fellow students, some of which are Ana Torres (Francia Raisa), Aaron Jackson (Trevor Jackson) and sisters Jazz (Chloe Bailey) and Sky Forster (Halle Bailey).