Scream Queens

Luckily, most college experiences don’t include a killer preying on sorority girls, but Scream Queens is not your average drama. The Fox series, which ran from 2015 to 2016, combined Greek life stereotypes with the slasher genre for a captivating and at times comical look at university life. It pushed Emma Roberts’ career even further after she played mean girl Chanel, whose followers, Chanel #5 (Abigail Breslin) and Chanel #3 (Billie Lourd), find themselves at the mercy of a serial killer alongside wanabee Hester Ulrich (Lea Michele). Season 2, however, switched locations, bringing the ladies to a hospital that was equally as haunting.