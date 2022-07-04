The Magicians

There was never a dull moment at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy as Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) sets out to become a magician. Amid his course work, Quentin learns that the magical world he once thought was just a fairy tale was based on a real place — one which could be dangerous to everyone he knows and loves. The show ran from 2015 to 2020 and also starred Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker, Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh, Arjun Gupta as William “Penny” Adiyodi, Summer Bishil as Margo Hansen and Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn.