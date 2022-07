The Sex Lives of College Girls

In 2021, fans met four 18-year-old Essex College roommates: Kimberley (Chalamet), Bela (Kaur), Leighton (Rapp) and Whitney (Chanelle Scott). The Kaling-helmed series showed college life from the perspective of women, all of whom are sexually active, trying to find out who they are and still keep up with school while learning more about love and heartbreak.