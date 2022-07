Undeclared

Judd Apatow’s follow-up to Freaks and Geeks flew under the radar from 2001 to 2003. While the comedy didn’t last long, it introduced fans to many up-and-coming actors, including Jay Barunchel and Charlie Hunnam. Jason Segal, Seth Rogen and Busy Philipps all appeared on the series, which followed college freshman Steve Karp (Barunchel), his girlfriend and dormmates as they navigated life away from home.