‘Friends’ Cast

After Jennifer Aniston presented an award in person at the 2020 Emmy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel caught up with her at her house, where she was watching the show with Kudrow and Courteney Cox. “We live together,” Cox said when asked why she was at her former costar’s house. In response, Aniston noted that they’ve “been roommates since 1993,” referring to their characters, Monica and Rachel. Kudrow, meanwhile, asked “where else” she would live than with her famous friends. “Yeah, like people live with their families,” she added sarcastically.