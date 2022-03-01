Glee Cast

The cast of the hit musical series (minus Lea Michele) reunited virtually to celebrate the late Naya Rivera at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards. “The character Naya played Santana Lopez, was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls, like I was at the time,” Demi Lovato, who played Santana’s love interest Dani, said during the tribute. “Her ambition and accomplishments inspired Latina women all over the world.” In addition to sharing their favorite memories of working with Rivera on the show, the cast celebrated her work advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. “As an ally, Naya was so honored to represent them,” Heather Morris said.