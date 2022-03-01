Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Since meeting on the set of Titanic in 1996, Winslet and DiCaprio have been close friends and, thanks to their many accolades, frequent awards show buddies. When she won a Golden Globe for Revolutionary Road in 2009, Winslet hugged her former costar tightly before praising him from the stage. “Leo, I’m so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you, and how much I’ve loved you for 13 years,” she said through tears. “I love you with all my heart.” Seven years later, the duo walked the red carpet together at the Academy Awards. When DiCaprio took home the win for best actor, an emotional Winslet was spotted watching his speech intently.