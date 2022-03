Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Two years after they were both nominated for their roles in A Star is Born, Gaga and Cooper shared an emotional embrace at the 2022 SAG Awards, where they earned nods for their performances in House of Gucci and Licorice Pizza, respectively. After spotting each other in the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, the duo smiled and chatted for a while before parting with a hug.