Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and David Diggs

While opening the 2022 SAG Awards, Odom and Diggs poked fun at Miranda and his lengthy resume. After noting that the New Yorker’s directorial debut, Tick, Tick … Boom!, is a “musical about writing a musical,” Diggs joked about the composer’s potential new project. “Have you ever thought about doing a musical about doing a musical about writing a musical?” the Snowpiercer star asked before Miranda joked that it had “just now” been greenlit by Netflix.