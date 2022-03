Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

The Saturday Night Live alums opened the host-less Oscars in February 2019. “In my experience, all actresses are outstanding supporting actresses because women naturally support each other,” Poehler said, before joking that she supports her fellow comedians “financially.” Fey, meanwhile, added that she provides physical support to her Baby Mama costar while she jogs, and Rudolph claimed to “dub all [Fey’s] dialogue internationally.”