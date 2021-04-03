Movies Best Film Scores: From ‘Titanic’ to ‘The Princess Diaries’ By Sophia Vilensky April 3, 2021 New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock 15 6 / 15 Lord of the Rings Franchise Composer: Howard Shore Film release: 2001-2014 Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News