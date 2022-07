Spice Girls

Debuting in 1994 with “Wannabe,” the powerhouse group — Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell — eventually became the best-selling female group of all time. Halliwell left the band in 1998, but the quintet reunited for a world tour in 2007. The British pop stars also performed during the closing ceremonies at the 2012 Olympics in London.