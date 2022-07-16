Destiny’s Child

The group hit the R&B scene in the late ’90s with songs like “Say My Name” and “No, No, No.” With its original members including Knowles and Rowland, the group saw a number of changes in its lineup over the years and ended as a trio with Williams. Though they never officially broke up, the trio have not recorded as Destiny’s Child since 2005. In 2013, Rowland and Williams appeared in Knowles’ music video for “Superpower” and joined the Obsessed star for her Super Bowl halftime show, and the following year, Knowles and Rowland sang on Williams’ single “Say Yes.” The “Crazy” songstress and the Checking In author later joined the Ivy Park designer for her 2018 Coachella headlining show.