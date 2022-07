The Chicks

Comprised of three Texas natives, the country band with a contemporary twist found success with hits like “Wide Open Spaces” and “There’s Your Trouble.” Controversy erupted after lead singer Natalie Maines criticized former President George W. Bush in 2003, but the trio later won three Grammys for “Not Ready to Make Nice,” their song about the aftermath of the incident. In 2020, the group released Gaslighter, their first studio album in 13 years.