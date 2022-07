TLC

Finding success in the ’90s with hits like “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs,” the trio — made up of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas — released four multiplatinum studio albums. Following Left Eye’s death in 2002, T-Boz and Chilli continued recording and touring as a duo.