Pussycat Dolls

Starting as a burlesque group that performed at L.A.’s Viper Room, the dance-pop group (led by Nicole Scherzinger) found success on the radio with songs like “Don’t Cha” and “When I Grow Up.” The six original members left the troupe at various points, with Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin later vowing to replace them and rebrand the group. The band planned to reunite for a 2020 reunion tour, but the tour was eventually canceled in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.