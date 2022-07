Wilson Phillips

The female trio consisting of Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson and Chynna Phillips released their eponymous debut album in 1990, selling 10 million copies worldwide. The group was nominated for four Grammy Awards and two American Music Awards after their single, “Hold On,” skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After the group’s 10-year hiatus in 1993, they reunited for a reality show in 2012.