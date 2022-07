3LW

The hip-hop and R&B group, whose name is short for “3 Little Women,” is best known for their song “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right).” Their self-titled album was certified platinum and they were part of the 2001 MTV TRL tour with Destiny’s Child, Nelly and Jessica Simpson, among others. Original members Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams later reunited as part of the (fictional) girl group The Cheetah Girls.