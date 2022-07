The Go-Go’s

Created in 1978, the rock band consisting of Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Margot Olavarria and Elissa Bello released their first album, Beauty and the Beat, in the early ’80s. It received a triple platinum certification in 1982. Their single “We Got the Beat” reached No. 2 in the U.S. and the group received a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. The band has split up on and off since 1985 while members pursued solo careers.