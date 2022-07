Danity Kane

The five winners from MTV’s reality show Making the Band were signed to Diddy‘s Bad Boy Records, and went on to release hits including “Damaged” and “Show Stopper.” The quintet — Aubrey O’Day, D. Woods, Shannon Bex, Dawn Richard and Aundrea Fimbres — became the first female group to have their first two albums debut at No. 1. The group split in 2009.