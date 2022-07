The Supremes

The ’60s were a prime time for this trio, made up of Diana Ross, Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard. With Motown Records, The Supremes achieved international success and changed the face of music with singles “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.” However, after a drastic rotation of group members throughout the ’70s, The Supremes disbanded in 1977.