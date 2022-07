Bananarama

The English duo, formed in 1979, is made up of Keren Woodward and Sara Dallin, although they achieved even more success with their third member, Siobhan Fahey. Their hits include “Robert De Niro’s Waiting” and “Cruel Summer,” their first U.S. top 10 single. By 2002, Fahey had left the group, which had sold 40 million records worldwide.