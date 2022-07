En Vogue

The R&B group, known for their chart-topping hits “Free Your Mind” and “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” aimed to be a modern-day girl group in the tradition of the ’50s and ’60s. In addition to a number of awards and seven Grammy nominations, the group won more MTV Video Music Awards than any other female group in MTV history. In 2022, the band competed as Queen Cobra on season 7 of The Masked Singer.