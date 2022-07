All Saints

Founded in 1993 by Melanie Blatt, Shaznay Lewis, Nicole Appleton and Natalie Appleton, this British pop group obtained much success with over 10 million record sales worldwide. Their single “Never Ever” won two BRIT Awards. Their second album did poorly financially and resulted in the group’s breakup in 2001. The group reunited in 2006 for a third album but later disbanded a second time.