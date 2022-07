Wonder Girls

The South Korean girl group — made up of Yubin, Yeeun, Sunye, Sohee and Hyelim — formed in 2007 and soon released their debut single, “Irony.” Other singles include “Tell Me” and “This Fool.” Throughout the 2000s, the group underwent many member rotations, though they were the first Korean group to ever enter the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.