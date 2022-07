Blackpink

Formed in 2016, Blackpink — made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — are one of the most successful K-pop girl bands ever. Their debut studio LP, The Album, became the highest-selling release by a Korean girl group just one day after its October 2020 release. The quartet have also collaborated with several American artists including Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.