Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony formed in 2012 after Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello competed as solo contestants on season 2 of The X Factor. Simon Cowell signed them to his record label after the show, with their full-length debut album, Reflection, hitting stores in 2015. Following Cabello’s exit from the group in 2016, the remaining quartet released another album and continued touring, but they announced an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects in 2018.